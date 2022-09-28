Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

NYSE:ROK opened at $212.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

