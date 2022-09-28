Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $15.14 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 236,509 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.68.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day moving average of $155.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

