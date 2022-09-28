Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $444.60 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731,122 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 89,604 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $444,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 5,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.1% in the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 58,813 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 149,720 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.77.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $236.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $234.50 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.