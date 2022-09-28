Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 2,368 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,823 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 732,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $246,186,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 108,962 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 197,284 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,350,000 after acquiring an additional 68,972 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, Saban Cheryl grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 274 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $236.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $234.50 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

