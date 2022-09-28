SFG Wealth Management LLC. Buys 8,995 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,021.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.56, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

