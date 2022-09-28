Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.65 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $310.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.74 and a 200 day moving average of $121.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.