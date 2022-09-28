Short Interest in Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Drops By 82.5%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ardea Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARRRF opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Ardea Resources has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

About Ardea Resources

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel and cobalt mineral resources, and nickel sulphide and gold prospects; and Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.

