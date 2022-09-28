Short Interest in Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Drops By 82.5%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ardea Resources Price Performance
Shares of ARRRF opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Ardea Resources has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.
About Ardea Resources
