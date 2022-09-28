Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,350 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,516 shares of company stock worth $15,682,332 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.87 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.02 and its 200-day moving average is $117.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.