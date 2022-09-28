Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 480 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.9% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 232.6% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

