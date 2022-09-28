Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.43.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $89.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.08. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

