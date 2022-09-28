SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 757,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 345,596 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 689.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 59,903 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

