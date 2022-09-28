SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMD opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

