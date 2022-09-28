SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after buying an additional 688,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,458,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

