SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYX. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 662,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,992,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 119,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 42,391 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 40,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 120.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $118.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.81.

