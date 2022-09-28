State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,260 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,526 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $198,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $1,708,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $1,088,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.8% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 95,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLF shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

