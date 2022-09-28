State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

ECPG stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $72.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.75 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 31.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

