State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMIH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NMI by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NMI by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of NMI by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 174,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $398,489.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,722.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.52 million. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

