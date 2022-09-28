State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 75.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AIR stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

See Also

