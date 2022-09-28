State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 750 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NVEE opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.96. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.72 and a fifty-two week high of $147.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $444,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $381,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $444,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,275 shares of company stock worth $4,234,273 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NV5 Global

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.