State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,269,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 315,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHCT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $769.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.442 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 208.24%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

