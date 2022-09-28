State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBK. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FB Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 92,312 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 307.3% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 48,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.07.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $135.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

