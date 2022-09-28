State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.05 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 46,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $124.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

