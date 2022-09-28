State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.06. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXC. Cowen cut their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna downgraded DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

