State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.07 Million Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 140 Summer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 3,010,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,333,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 626,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,442,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 546,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 299,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.79%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

