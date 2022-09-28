State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 616.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,905.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,966,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,828 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

NYSE:WBS opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.35. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

