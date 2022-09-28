State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,977,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,852,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.5% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,994,000 after buying an additional 47,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ePlus by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,226,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ePlus by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 640,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUS opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ePlus had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

