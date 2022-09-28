State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 22,782 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $39.99 and a 12 month high of $80.10.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNR. Cowen lowered their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.78.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

