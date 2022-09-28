State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 651.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 189,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.89.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

