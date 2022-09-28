State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

