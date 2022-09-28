State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,032,000 after buying an additional 408,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,187,000 after buying an additional 614,171 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,274,000 after buying an additional 219,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,728,000 after buying an additional 559,473 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 12.11. The company has a market cap of $907.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on AHH shares. TheStreet upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

