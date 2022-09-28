State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,626 shares of company stock worth $918,170 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $131.50. The company has a market cap of $976.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.20.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 55.97%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

