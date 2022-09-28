State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes Position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trinseo

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinseo Price Performance

Trinseo stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $655.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. Trinseo PLC has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $61.63.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

Trinseo Profile



Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Stories

