Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 612 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.4% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 20,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Home Depot stock opened at $268.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.87 and its 200 day moving average is $298.40. The company has a market capitalization of $275.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

