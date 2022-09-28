T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,522,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 480,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,732,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

TROW stock opened at $106.76 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $223.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.97.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

