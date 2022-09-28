The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Chemours by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

