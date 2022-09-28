The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 3.5% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HD opened at $268.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

