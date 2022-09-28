The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Boosted by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.0% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Home Depot by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 20,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 188,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $268.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $275.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

