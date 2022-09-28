Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,922.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.29 and its 200-day moving average is $129.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

