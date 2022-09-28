Tsfg LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tsfg LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.9% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.41 and a 200 day moving average of $155.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.