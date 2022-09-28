United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $164.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.11 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

