United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 65,138 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $21,843,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average is $77.26.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

