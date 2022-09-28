VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) by 155.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Retail ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $9,034,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $769,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Retail ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ RTH opened at $155.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.62. VanEck Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.65.

