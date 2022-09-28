VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $810,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $191.57 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $318.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.02.

