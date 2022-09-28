Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $694,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $650,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $176.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $175.69 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

