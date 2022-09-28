Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,257,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,871,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,785,000 after acquiring an additional 241,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $143.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.