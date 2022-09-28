Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,026,000. Stone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $304,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $126.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.12.

