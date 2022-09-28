Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Raised by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.1% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $925,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

