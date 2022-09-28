Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,934.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.29 and a 200-day moving average of $129.51. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

