W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Lifted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $487.10 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $588.62. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.92.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

