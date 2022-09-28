Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $741,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 136.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.6% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,424 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.08. The company has a market cap of $433.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

